Southlake landscaper electrocuted while trimming trees

A landscaper in Southlake was killed when he came into contact with a live electrical wire Friday morning.

When Southlake firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the 46-year-old man unconscious and suspended in a tree by his harness.

Crews determined he had died while working to get him down from the tree.

Witnesses said he was trimming the trees at a home on Dove Road when he was electrocuted.

Southlake police said they are continuing to investigate.

Several tree branches and power lines were taken down across the area on Thursday night due to severe storms.