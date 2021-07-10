Southlake diver Hailey Hernandez given send-off before she heads to the Olympics

article

Southlake diver Hailey Hernandez will soon be headed to Toyko, Japan for the summer Olympics.

She was honored with a parade Friday ahead of her departure.

Hernandez will compete in the three-meter dive.

She said she had to overcome both mental and physical challenges to become a member of Team USA.

"Recently, I didn’t think that this was something that was going to happen for me. I was more shooting towards Paris 2024, so being able to make this team has just been so incredible for me and I just know that this is the beginning of my career and I can't wait to see where I continue to grow," she said.

The Olympic diving competition begins July 25.