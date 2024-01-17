Southlake Carroll High School evacuated over bomb threat

Carroll High School in Southlake was evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

Southlake DPS says that the school was evacuated as a precaution and that officers and firefighters are investigation.

Students and staff were moved to Durham Intermediate.

Carroll ISD says students will be dismissed from Durham.

North White Chapel Boulevard is closed at this time.

Carroll ISD is asking parents to stay clear of the campus.

Southlake DPS says no one is allowed into the parking lots at this time. Students and staff will be allowed to get their vehicles after the incident has been resolved.

