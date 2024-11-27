Dallas police looking to identify suspect in deadly shooting

article

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Prince Hall Lane in South Dallas around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 16 and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died six days later from his injuries.

Police have released photos of a man dressed in black who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or the Dallas Police Department.