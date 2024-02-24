South Carolina GOP primary: Trump projected to defeat Haley in her home state

Donald Trump is projected to win the South Carolina primary, The Associated Press said early Saturday evening.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. E.T. and the projection was made just minutes after that using an analysis of AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of Republican South Carolina primary voters. FOX News also called the race for Trump within minutes after the polls closed.

This is the fourth straight win for Trump who had a huge polling lead and the backing of the state's top Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott, a former rival in the race.

Here is what else to know about the primary:

When will the votes be released in the South Carolina primary?

Primary results will start to come in after the polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Trump reveals VP shortlist including DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy, Noem, Donalds, Gabbard

Was there early voting in South Carolina?

Side-by-side photo of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. (Trump photo courtesy of KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (Haley photo courtesy of Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Early voting in the Republican primary was held from Feb. 12 through Feb. 22.

How many delegates are up for grabs in the South Carolina GOP primary?

South Carolina has an estimated 50 delegates in Saturday’s primary. The GOP primary will be open, meaning any registered voters can vote in the election, according to Ballotpedia .

What’s at stake in the South Carolina primary?

Trump was seeking an early state sweep after scoring big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

For Haley, who was twice elected South Carolina governor and then served as Trump's U.N. ambassador, she was hoping for a chance to narrow the margin and weaken Trump’s momentum.

Haley skipped the Nevada caucuses and hoped a home state advantage would lift her to a strong performance through Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen states will hold contests awarding a lot of delegates needed to capture the Republican nomination, the Associated Press reported.

RELATED: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin rules out presidential run in 2024

Haley’s best-case scenario for her home state's Republican primary was to do well enough to make the March 5 Super Tuesday event somewhat competitive against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.