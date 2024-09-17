Sour cream enchilada recipe from Blue Goose Cantina

Blue Goose Cantina celebrates 40 years this week.

General manager Txas White stopped by the Good Day kitchen to celebrate with the recipe for one of the restaurant's signature dishes.

He also talks about roll-back prices on several popular dishes for one day only – Sept. 19.

Sour Cream Enchiladas

Makes: 20 enchiladas

Serves: 10 people

Step 1

Ranchero Sauce for Chicken

6 Lbs. Tomatoes (Roma or Small/Medium Tomatoes) – Wash, then remove the stems and core. Place on a lined baking sheet.

6 oz. Serrano Peppers – Wash and remove the stems.

Add serrano peppers to the tomatoes on the baking sheet and roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and set aside.

¼ Cup Salt

¼ Cup Paprika

1.5 oz. Fresh Garlic

Combine salt, paprika, and garlic in a blender, then add the roasted tomatoes and serrano peppers and blend for 2-3 minutes.

¼ Cup Lard – Place lard or shortening in a medium to large saucepan on the stove over high heat. It’s ready when it starts to smoke.

12 oz. Onion – Cut onions into strips and add to the saucepan when the lard has reached a boil. Cook for about 10 minutes until the onions start to brown.

Pour tomato mixture over the cooked onions and simmer in the pan for 10 minutes. Taste, remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 2

Shredded Chicken

1.25 Lbs. Boiled Chicken – Shred chicken with hands, removing any tough pieces or bones, then add to a saucepan.

2 Cups Ranchero Sauce – Pour 2 Cups of the Ranchero Sauce over the chicken in the saucepan and bring to a boil, cooking to 165 degrees.

Remove from heat and let cool.

Sour Cream Sauce

10 Cups Sour Cream

3 Cups Water

1 Quart Milk

1 Tablespoon Chicken Base or Chicken Bouillon

½ Tablespoon White Pepper

1 Tablespoon Salt

2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

4 oz. Cornstarch

8 oz. Cold Water

Step 3

Combine these ingredients in a large pot, stir, and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally.

3 Cups Water

1 Quart Milk

1 Tablespoon Chicken Base or Chicken Bouillon

½ Tablespoon White Pepper

1 Tablespoon Salt

Next:

8 oz. Cold Water

4 oz. Cornstarch – Mix cornstarch into cold water and whisk until all cornstarch is dissolved.

Stir this dissolved cornstarch mixture into the pot of milk liquid and turn off the heat.

10 Cups Sour Cream – Pour sour cream into a large mixing bowl while using a rubber spatula to scrape all the sour cream out of the container(s).

2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice – Pour lemon juice over sour cream and mix in.

Combine this sour cream mixture into the large pot of milk with your rubber spatula, and stir until thick and creamy. Taste and set aside.

Step 4

Assemble and Garnish – 20 Enchiladas (2 per person)

20 - 6" Corn Tortillas – Dip tortillas in frying oil with tongs for 12 seconds on each side.

2 oz. Shredded Chicken – Spread 2 oz. of chicken in a line down the center of each tortilla. Roll tortillas loosely, each enchilada should be about 1" wide.

Place all 20 enchiladas in a large casserole dish.

2 oz. Sour Cream Sauce – Ladle 2 oz. of sauce over each enchilada to completely cover.

½ oz. Shredded Jack Cheese – Sprinkle evenly over each enchilada. Warm in the oven to melt the cheese at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Cheese and sauce will be bubbly.

1 oz. Sliced Pickled Jalapeños – Garnish each enchilada with 3 jalapeños.

Use a long spatula to transfer/serve the enchiladas. Plate and serve with Spanish rice and charro beans.

NOTE: Chicken and sauces can be made up to two (2) days in advance and stored in the refrigerator, then re-warmed and assembled on the day of serving.