Soulful Christmas: Kem to perform at holiday benefit concert

The Brief Grammy-nominated artist Kem is performing tonight at the Winspear Opera House for the 17th annual "Soulful Christmas" benefit. Proceeds support the Maiden Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering and investing in youth from marginalized Dallas communities. Tickets are nearing a sellout, with organizers hoping to reach full capacity by showtime to maximize funding for South Oak Cliff programs.



A Grammy-nominated artist who rose from addiction and homelessness will be performing as part of a holiday benefit concert in Dallas.

It’s all in support of a local organization helping people in need.

Soulful Christmas

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Recording artist KEM performs on stage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on September 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

What we know:

On Friday night, national recording artist Kem will perform a holiday concert at the Winspear Opera House.

It’s part of the Maiden Foundation’s 17th annual "Soulful Christmas" event.

The backstory:

"Soulful Christmas" began almost two decades ago as a way to uplift the South Oak Cliff community.

Twin brothers Terrence and Tim Maiden had an idea for giving back to the community where they were raised.

After succeeding in their careers in commercial banking and real estate development, they formed the nonprofit Maiden Foundation to inspire and empower youth from marginalized communities in Dallas.

Their philanthropy work connects with the arts.

What they're saying:

"Sometimes you hear all the negative news about young people. So when you have those opportunities to invest in people’s lives and see that change come about, it’s really fulfilling," Terrence Maiden said. "We’re excited about Kem this year. We’re almost at a sellout and hopefully we get there by this evening. But it’s really an opportunity to have families come together – friends and colleagues – to be uplifted and inspired."

Dig deeper:

Friday night’s performance is possible because of a partnership between the Maiden Foundation and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit programs of the Maiden Foundation, which give back to youth in Dallas.