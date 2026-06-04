Sorority brings community service support to North Texas

article

The Brief Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., members attended their 50th regional convention in Grapevine. Members volunteered with GRACE, for a day of community service The event called attention to the sorority’s ongoing commitment to uplifting others.



Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., gathered in Grapevine for their 50th regional convention, and volunteered to highlight their commitment to community service and sisterhood.

What we know:

Members of the Delta Sigma Sorority Inc. celebrated their 50th anniversary on Wednesday with a day of service in Grapevine in partnership with Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE).

On their Impact Day, over 5,000 members united to unload clothing donations, sort items, inspect food products and expiration dates, and support the cashier with bagging and wrapping.

They also handled glassware, maintained and cleaned the site, broke down boxes for recycling, and thoroughly tested and inspected all donations to ensure quality and safety.

Additionally, members participated in an affirmation exchange writing over 4,000 anonymous encouragement cards to families.

What they're saying:

"Togetherness, service, and sisterhood are all driven by a purposeful mission," stated Cheryl W. Turner, President of Delta Sigma Theta International.

Over the years, members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. have remained dedicated to servant leadership, making a positive and lasting impact on communities everywhere.

"Our founders stepped forward in 1913, establishing a legacy rooted in service and social action," Turner emphasized.

"We want people to show up and feel empowered to be their best selves in any space," Kamyia Gibbs, Collegiate Southwest Regional Representative, shared.

What's next:

The Blazing Southwest Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., continues its celebration with a Social Action Panel on Thursday in collaboration with other Divine Nine organizations, fostering unity and community engagement.

The backstory:

Celebrating their 50th regional convention is an impactful part of a proud sisterhood founded on January 13, 1913, on the principles of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action.

Made up of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Jamaica, this Divine Nine organization has consistently exemplified leadership and community service.

Over the years, the region has earned numerous awards, including Chapter of the Year for innovative programming and measurable impact, the Exemplary Social Action Award for civic engagement, and the We Are Social Action Award for creative initiatives that mobilized communities.

They've been recognized for preserving Delta’s history, supporting global partnerships, promoting environmental sustainability, and celebrating African American culture.

As they mark this milestone, members continue to blaze new trails, while inspiring positive change and embodying the true spirit of sisterhood and service.