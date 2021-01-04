Some North Texas health care workers ready to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

While the COVID-19 vaccine slowly rolls out to the public, some frontline health care workers will get their second dose on Monday.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center received its first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses three weeks ago. That particular vaccine works after recipients are given a second dose 21 days later.

For now, the supply is still very limited and the vaccinations are only for the hospital’s employees. But as time goes on, the pool of eligibility will widen.

Dallas County is expecting to get more doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks and months. The county’s health department has launched an online registration and pre-screen website for residents.

LINK: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php

The initial online registration is for people in Phase 1A, which includes frontline health care workers and first responders, and Phase 1B, which includes people 65 or older and people with underlying health conditions.

"As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility. We hope to receive additional allocations from the state soon so that we can continue to work with our partners and begin to meet the needs of our community and turn the corner in the fight against this virus," Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a statement.

The website is to receive the vaccine through DCHHS, and not other providers in Dallas County.

Those who register will then be notified about next steps once more vaccine doses become available.

Methodist Dallas was one of four hospitals in the state to get shipments of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days ago. Hospitals in Houston, San Antonio and Austin will also be distributing second doses Monday as well.