Some Dallas County poll workers opt not to wear masks on Election Day

article

A debate over poll workers wearing masks in Dallas County continued on Election Day.

There were complaints Tuesday about some workers not wearing masks at the University Park United Methodist Church polling location.

Dallas County Democratic Chair Carol Donovan says the Dallas County District Attorney's office determined poll workers are contract workers. While a Dallas County employee can be forced to wear a mask, a contract worker cannot.

Donovan also says only the person who appointed the poll workers can remove them. That would be Dallas County GOP Chair Rodney Anderson, who decided to let them keep working.

RELATED: Full election results