Soldier accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - Authorities arrested an Air National Guard soldier in Fort Worth accused of using social media to sell fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Keishaun Edward Todd is accused of advertising the cards on his Instagram account, before sharing videos of himself making and mailing them.
Investigators said they found 82 COVID-19 vaccine cards during a search of his Fort Worth hotel room Thursday.
Todd is charged with theft of government property.
