Expand / Collapse search

Soldier accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in North Texas

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Authorities arrested an Air National Guard soldier in Fort Worth accused of using social media to sell fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Keishaun Edward Todd is accused of advertising the cards on his Instagram account, before sharing videos of himself making and mailing them.

Investigators said they found 82 COVID-19 vaccine cards during a search of his Fort Worth hotel room Thursday.

Todd is charged with theft of government property.