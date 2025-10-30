SNAP Benefits Latest: Federal judge hears arguments over emergency funding

The Brief SNAP benefits for 42 million people nationwide are at risk of being suspended starting on Nov. 1 because of the government shutdown. A federal judge in Boston held a hearing and may intervene to require the government to fund the food assistance program. The judge has not yet issued a final ruling, leaving the immediate fate of the food assistance for recipients currently unknown.



For the first time in the history of SNAP benefits, food help for those who need it could be suspended due to a government shutdown that has now lasted for 30 days.

But a federal judge in Boston has indicated that she may intervene and require the government to fund the food assistance program in some way.

SNAP Benefits Latest Update

What we know:

Judge Indira Talwani, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, held a hearing on a lawsuit brought by 25 Democrat-run states and the District of Columbia to use emergency funds to give food assistance to 42 million people nationwide. That includes 3.5 million people in Texas.

SNAP benefits, known to some as food stamps, help the most vulnerable put food on their tables, including low-income families with children and the elderly.

The hearing comes two days before the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plan to freeze SNAP payments goes into effect.

Judge Talwani suggested even reducing payments would be better than nothing.

But lawyers for the government argued it wasn’t allowed to use the $5 billion in a contingency fund and that reducing payments would require states to recalculate how much people would get.

The contingency fund was used to keep SNAP going out to people during the last shutdown.

What they're saying:

The standoff is frustrating to SNAP recipients including Lisa Mauro, a North Texas mother of five.

"It’s not going to hurt them. It’s going to hurt children like this. It’s what’s giving kids their nutrition every day. This is what’s making sure that they’re eating. Like, they don’t get that it’s hard for some people that can’t afford the food, especially with the prices how high they are and that this is something that’s letting us be able to purchase everything we can to keep our kids healthy," she said.

Mauro and others said they are going to have to try to make what food they can afford stretch and see if they can get help from food banks.

Stacy Osorio had to talk with her children about cutting back on eating.

"Like, I told my boys, you have to make it last because this is what we have," she said. "It went okay. They understand. I don't think they understand fully."

What's next:

Judge Talwani has not yet made a final ruling.

If the ruling fully or partially restores benefits, then the question would be how soon people can have access to those benefits.