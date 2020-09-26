SMU, TCU host fans for their football home openers Saturday

article

SMU and TCU are having their home opening football games Saturday, and both universities will host fans inside their stadiums for the games.

TCU took on Iowa State in Fort Worth, while the Mustangs will take on Stephen F. Austin at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 6 p.m.

Both have social distancing and other restrictions in place for fans in attendance.

Fans in both stadiums were required to wear face coverings.

SMU announced that fans sold out the ticket allotment for the game.

TCU lost their opening game 37-34.

