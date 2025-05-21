SMU alum and Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay dies at 65

article

The Brief Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday. An SMU graduate in broadcast journalism, Irsay became the sole owner of the Colts in 1997, leading the team to a Super Bowl Championship. The Colts organization and his family issued statements remembering his dedication, generosity, and love for the team and community.



An SMU graduate with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1982.

Irsay died on Wednesday.

What we know:

Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep.

What they're saying:

The Indianapolis Colts released a statement:

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.

Some of Jim's fondest memories come from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL, in addition to its history, tradition, and principles, influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.

Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim's passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."

The backstory:

Irsay played linebacker for the SMU Mustangs football team as a walk-on in 1978, but an ankle injury ended his playing career.

After graduating from SMU in 1982, he joined the Colts' professional staff and was given control of all facets of the administrative and football operations.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay officially became the owner of the Indianapolis Colts in 1997, after the death of his father, Robert Irsay. He took over day-to-day management of the team in 1995.