SMU fraternity under quarantine due to COVID-19

Members of an SMU fraternity are being asked to quarantine due to COVID-19.

SMU officials said all people living in the Sigma Chi house will need to quarantine due to an unknown number of cases in the residence.

“The University’s contact tracers are in the process of confirming numbers of positive cases and people who may have come into close contact with the infected individuals,” SMU said in a statement.

SMU said it would take further steps once additional information was able to be established.

As of Thursday there were 117 active COVID-19 cases for SMU students and two for faculty/staff.