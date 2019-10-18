SMU announces $50 million donation, largest single gift in school history

article

SMU announced the largest single gift in the university’s 108-year history on Friday.

Former SMU basketball standout David Miller and his wife, Carolyn, pledged $50 million to the school.

The Millers’ donation will be used to overhaul and expand the cox school of business facilities, hire faculty and expand scholarships.

“SMU has been tremendously important in my own life and that of my family,” Miller said. “This gift is an investment in its future.”

Miller is the co-founder and managing partner of an investment firm.