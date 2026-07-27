Small plane veers off runway at Arlington Municipal Airport

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The Brief A small Aviat Husky A-1C-200 aircraft veered off the runway after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport on Monday morning around 10:35 a.m. Two individuals were on board the small plane when the incident occurred. It is currently unknown if there were any injuries, and the FAA is actively investigating the cause of the crash.



A small airplane went down near the Arlington Municipal Airport on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Aviat Husky A-1C-200 veered off the runway after landing at airport around 10:35 a.m.

Two people were on board at the time.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the incident is also still under investigation by the FAA.