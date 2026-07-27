Small plane veers off runway at Arlington Municipal Airport
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ARLINGTON, Texas - A small airplane went down near the Arlington Municipal Airport on Monday morning.
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Aviat Husky A-1C-200 veered off the runway after landing at airport around 10:35 a.m.
Two people were on board at the time.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
The cause of the incident is also still under investigation by the FAA.
The Source: The FAA provided details for this story.