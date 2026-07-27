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Small plane veers off runway at Arlington Municipal Airport

By
FOX 4
Arlington
Published July 27, 2026 12:38 PM CDT
Published July 27, 2026 12:38 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A small Aviat Husky A-1C-200 aircraft veered off the runway after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport on Monday morning around 10:35 a.m.
    • Two individuals were on board the small plane when the incident occurred.
    • It is currently unknown if there were any injuries, and the FAA is actively investigating the cause of the crash.

ARLINGTON, Texas - A small airplane went down near the Arlington Municipal Airport on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Aviat Husky A-1C-200 veered off the runway after landing at airport around 10:35 a.m.

Two people were on board at the time.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the incident is also still under investigation by the FAA.

The Source: The FAA provided details for this story.

Arlington