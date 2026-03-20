Small plane crashes near Denton Enterprise Airport

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The Brief A Cessna 172P crashed in a wooded area near Denton Enterprise Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday afternoon. Both occupants escaped the wreckage and were transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.



A small plane crashed into a wooded area near the Denton Enterprise Airport.

What we know:

The Denton Fire Department responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Friday near the south end of the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported it was a Cessna 172P that crashed shortly after takeoff.

Both people inside the plane were able to get out on their own. They were later taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash also caused a small brush fire that firefighters quickly extinguished.

What we don't know:

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.