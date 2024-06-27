Small plane crashes into dirt mound in McKinney

Image 1 of 5 ▼

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital after a small plane crashed into a large dirt mound in McKinney.

It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday along Country Road 317, which is just south of the McKinney National Airport.

SKY 4 captured images of the Cessna airplane's wreckage in what appeared to be loose dirt or gravel.

According to an address listing, the location is home to McKinney North Texas Natural Selection Materials.

There’s no word yet on how many people were injured, but several ambulances responded to the scene of the crash.

One CareFlight helicopter appeared to transport a victim to the hospital.

The McKinney Fire Department asked people to avoid the area.