Skateboarder killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash on Christmas

article

A 24-year-old woman who was skateboarding was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth Christmas night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of the I-20 service road.

Police say a woman was skateboarding on the service road, when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Courtney Malone.

No further details have been released at this time, and police have not said whether they have a description of the vehicle involved or the driver who fled the scene.