Six people hospitalized after gang-related shootout in Amarillo

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The Brief Six people were hospitalized Wednesday night after an argument between two individuals escalated into a gang-related shootout on Plum Creek Drive in Amarillo. Four innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire and struck by bullets alongside the two primary shooters; one suspect was apprehended by state troopers while trying to leave the scene. The current conditions of the victims are unknown, and police have not yet released the apprehended suspect's identity or specific charges.



Six people were hospitalized Wednesday night following a shootout stemming from a gang-related dispute in Amarillo, authorities said.

Gang shooting in Texas

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5900 block of Plum Creek Drive at about 8 p.m., according to Amarillo Police Chief Tom Hover and Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr.

What we know:

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people involved in a gang-related dispute started arguing. The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, with both individuals shooting each other. Four bystanders in the immediate vicinity were also shot.

All six individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not released updates on their conditions.

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Personnel from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Potter County Sheriff's Office responded to assist Amarillo police. A suspect was arrested by DPS troopers while attempting to leave the area, officials said.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and any pending charges have not yet been released.

Multiple specialized units within the Amarillo Police Department, including the Violent Crimes and Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Investigation, the Amarillo Regional Crime Center, and the Gang Unit, are investigating the shootout.

The investigation remains ongoing.