Six Flags Over Texas will be open year-round in 2020, add new water coaster

article

Everyone will soon be able to enjoy Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington all year long.

The park announced it will be open every weekend of the year in 2020.

Parkgoers will now be able enjoy the Six Flags every weekend in January and February, and for the rest of the year as well.

Six Flags will also open a new water coaster next year.

Aquaman: Power Wave will send riders backwards and forwards, with a top speed of more than 60 miles an hour.

And it wouldn't be an Aquaman ride without some splashing.

The ride will the park's 15th coaster.