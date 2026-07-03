Six Flags Over Texas sets opening date for Tormenta giga dive coaster

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas has set July 9 as the grand opening date for its new Tormenta Rampaging Run roller coaster. Branded as the first-ever giga dive coaster, Tormenta features a maximum height of 309 feet and boasts six World Records for size and scope. The ride will be located in the new Rancho de la Tormenta village inside the park.



Fans will be able to ride the first-ever giga dive coaster in Texas in less than a week.

Tormenta opening day set

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: Six Flags Over Texas

What we know:

Six Flags Over Texas has set July 9 as the grand opening date for the Tormenta Rampaging Run roller coaster.

It will be located in the park's new Spanish village, fittingly called Rancho de la Tormenta.

Giga dive coaster

Dig deeper:

The park brands the new ride as the first-ever giga dive coaster.

Reaching a maximum height of 309 feet above the ground, the ride drops you 285 feet at 95 degrees for its drop, followed by twists and turns throughout the rest of the track.

The ride boasts six World Records, according to Six Flag Over Texas' website:

Tallest Dive Coaster: 309 ft

Highest 95 Degree Beyond Vertical Drop: 285 ft

Fastest Dive Coaster: 87 mph

Highest Immelmann Inversion: 218 ft

Tallest Vertical Coaster Loop: 179 ft

Longest Dive Coaster: 4,199 ft

Tormenta is the main attraction of the Rancho de la Tormenta plaza, where colorful banners are located and Spanish music is played.