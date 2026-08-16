Arlington police officer injured in Dallas shooting

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The Brief An off-duty Arlington police officer was injured during a shooting in Dallas. According to Arlington police, the officer is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. What led to the shooting was not immediately released.



An off-duty Arlington police officer was injured during a shooting in Dallas.

What we know:

On Sunday, Arlington police said they were informed about the shooting and that the officer was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

What they're saying:

"Members of the department are with him at the hospital," police said in a statement to the media. "We are praying for his full recovery."

According to Arlington police, the shooting is being investigated by the Dallas Police Department, but an internal review of the shooting will also be conducted.

What we don't know:

The location, circumstances and motive for the shooting were not released.

The name of the officer was also not released.