Fire crews help passengers stranded on Six Flags Over Texas roller coaster

Three passengers stranded on a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas had to be helped to safety by local firefighters on Saturday.

The park says a single car on the Pandemonium family coaster was interrupted during the ride around 9 p.m.

The car stopped "in a safe location about 20 feet from the ground," like the rides are designed to do, said the park in a statement to FOX 4.

The passengers were helped from the ride onto an extension ladder by Arlington Fire.

There were no injuries in connection to the incident.

The park did not say how long the passengers were on the ride.