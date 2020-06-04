Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor announce mid-June opening dates

article

Six Flags announced plans for reopening its Arlington parks in mid-June after getting the green light from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hurricane Harbor will welcome guests back into the waterpark on June 18. Six Flags Over Texas will open the next day.

Both parks will operate at a limited capacity and only be open to members and season pass holders at first. They will start allowing daily guests after June 21 and slowly increase capacity throughout the month.

Online reservations will be required to limit the crowds.

“Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are a much-beloved outdoor summer ritual for so many North Texans, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Park President Steve Martindale.

Masks will be required for all workers and guests over the age of 2, unless a person has a breathing problem. They will be available at the gate for anyone who needs one.

Line queues will have markers spaced at least six feet apart and every other row on rollercoasters and attractions will remain empty.

There will also be new cutting edge thermal imaging to take temperatures of all guests and team members entering the park, as well as touchless bag checks.

Six Flags said its staff is being trained to regularly sanitize and disinfect surfaces throughout the park.