Six Flags Over Texas brings back Halloween scares with Fright Fest

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas will hold its annual Halloween festivities at the theme park on select nights from September 11 through November 1. Fans who purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass can experience new haunted attractions based on horror franchises like The Conjuring, The Strangers, and SAW. Younger fans can still enjoy spooky fun with the parks' Tricks and Treats attractions, which include costume contests, a hay bale maze, pumpkin painting, and more.



Ready to get your fright on? Six Flags Over Texas is bringing back its annual Halloween festivities starting next month.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas

CTSY: Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas has announced the return of Fright Fest, which will bring Halloween-themed attractions to the park this fall.

You can experience these new activities at the park on Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 11 through Nov. 1, with an additional night of fright on Monday, Oct. 12.

Haunted Attractions Pass scare zones

Fans who purchase the Haunted Attractions Pass can experience six haunted attractions inspired by popular horror franchises and original nightmares.

Doc Varnum's Hybrid Hell Pit — a new scare zone inspired by twisted circuses and sideshows.

The Conjuring Universe — based on the film series, where guests will experience scares from characters like Annabelle and The Nun.

The Strangers: No Escape — inspired by The Strangers films, guests will be hunted by masked figures from the shadows.

SAW: Legacy of Terror — the SAW film series comes to life as Jigsaw chases guests in a trial of survival against his contraptions.

EverSmile Industries — Guests can step into a retro-futuristic factory tour where perfection comes at a cost.

Terror at the Polynesian Palm — Guests enter an abandoned hotel attraction centered around a mysterious island legend.

A Haunted Park Pass starts at $30 plus fees, according to Six Flags Over Texas' website.

Several outdoor scare zones will also be installed this fall, which are free with park entry.

A new zone called Dia de los Muertos will debut in the Mexico section of the park, while past outdoor scare zones like Outlaw's Revenge, Forsaken Fairgrounds, The Last Harvest, and The Plague return.

Halloween-themed shows

A new musical show called Wake The Dead will debut at this year's Fright Fest. It promises an interactive musical mystery that encourages fans to help determine the outcome of a murder mystery.

Returning shows include The Awakening, The Spectral Sisters, and Ballet de Folklorico: Dia de los Muertos.

Family-Friendly Tricks and Treats

Fright Fest includes child-friendly activities under its Tricks and Treats banner, where kids seeking a not-so-scary experience can still have fun.

Family activities include a Trick-or-Treat Trail, a kids' costume contest, a hay balze maze, and pumpkin painting.

Magic shows and Looney Tunes-themed dance parties will also be held.

Spooky food and beverage options

CTSY: Six Flags Over Texas

Fright Fest brings a bevy of spooky food and drink options for park guests.

Fans can try the Bride of Frankenstein Ice Cream, Poison Apple Funnel Cake, Cereal Killer Milkshake, Demon Dog, Flaming Elote Fries, and Boo! Berry Wings among other menu items.

Oktoberfest at Six Flags Over Texas

An Oktoberfest celebration will also return to Six Flags Over Texas this fall, with German-inspired food, beverages, music and games.

Seasonal menu items like Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, chicken schnitzel on a stick, and more will be available.

What's next:

Fright Fest kicks off at Six Flags Over Texas on Sept. 11, and runs every weekend through Nov. 1.