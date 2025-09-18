Six Flags Over Texas closes popular boat ride ‘The Conquistador’

article

The Brief "The Conquistador" at Six Flags Over Texas is now permanently closed. The ride has been open at the Arlington theme park for more than 40 years. It will be replaced by newer attractions that are planned for the re-imagined Spain area.



An iconic ride at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington has shut down for good.

What we know:

In a social media post, the theme park announced it is closing "The Conquistador" swinging boat ride after more than 40 years.

The ride first opened in 1981, but as of this week, it has sailed for the last time.

What they're saying:

"While it’s always hard to say goodbye, we’re excited about the epic opportunities ahead. We will continue to create new signature adventures for generations to come," Six Flags Over Texas said on Instagram.

"WHAT???!!!! NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!," said FOX 4’s Lauren Przybyl. "My favorite ride as a kid. I demand a revote!"

What's next:

The closure comes as the park continues to re-imagine its Spain area, which is expected to reopen next year with a brand new, record-breaking dive coaster.