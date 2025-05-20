Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old Denton woman found safe in Michigan

article

The Brief Karen Taube, who was reportedly taken from an assisted living center in Denton last week, was located on Tuesday morning at a hotel in Michigan. She was reportedly with her sister, who is not her legal guardian. Taube's sister is not facing charges at this time despite police issuing a felony warrant for her arrest.



A missing Denton woman who was allegedly taken from an assisted living facility and was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found safe.

Karen May Taube Found Safe

What's new:

Denton police confirmed that 76-year-old Karen May Taube is now safe.

She was reportedly located on Tuesday morning at a hotel in Houghton Lake, Michigan with her sister, Eva Haron.

Taube was evaluated at the hospital as a precaution and will return home to Denton soon, police said.

Haron is not facing charges at this time.

What they're saying:

"Due to unique circumstances and the ongoing investigation, no arrest was made at this time. As we have stated from the beginning, our primary concern was to locate Karen Taube and return her safely to her legal guardian. We will work with the Denton County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges against Eva Haron will be filed at a later time," Denton police said in a statement to FOX 4.

Silver Alert Issued for Karen May Taube

The backstory:

A Silver Alert was issued for Taube on May 12 after police said she was taken from her assisted living facility in Denton by someone who isn’t her legal guardian.

Police named Haron as a suspect and issued a felony warrant for her arrest. But they did not release her photo or share any details about her relationship to Taube.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Police said Taube is "under court-appointed legal guardianship that maintains complete conservatorship and final authority in determining who can have contact with her, which does not include Haron."

FOX 4 found Denton County court records that revealed a lengthy guardianship battle over Taube from January 2024 right up until she was checked out of the Denton facility.

Haron was listed as one of the applicants for her guardianship.