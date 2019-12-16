Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old North Richland Hills man

article

Authorities are searching for a missing man from the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills.

North Richland Hills police said John Thompson was last seen Sunday morning near the Tarrant County College Northeast Campus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for the 64-year-old because of a recent medical diagnosis.

He’s described as being about 6 feet tall with a slender build and grey hair. He was wearing a tan and navy jacket when he disappeared.

Thompson may be in a silver Toyota Corolla with a California license plate number 7XDE895.

His cellphone was last tracked near Lubbock.

“If you see Mr. Thompson, please contact 911 so that we can help bring him home,” North Richland Hills PD said.