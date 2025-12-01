Silver Alert: Elderly couple from Texas missing since Thanksgiving Day

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Charles "Gary" Lightfoot, and his 81-year-old wife, Linda.

What we know:

On Nov. 27, Linda and Gary were last seen leaving the city of Panhandle around 3 p.m. and were headed to Lubbock.

They are believed to be traveling in a silver, 2024 Toyota Camry with license plate TWN0925.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, neither have a cellphone or other traceable instrument.

Gary is oxygen dependent.

Gary was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black sweats. Linda was last seen wearing a black and white blouse, bulky silver necklace and dark pants.

The vehicle was spotted in Groom, Texas around 7 p.m. and then the next day in Santa Rosa, New Mexico. Their direction of travel or destination is unknown.

What you can do:

If you have any information or find them, please contact the Carson County Sheriff's Office at 806-537-3511, or call 911.

What is a Silver Alert?

The Silver alert was created to notify the public of missing elderly adults with documented mental conditions. Specifically, for those who suffer from various mental conditions like Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

The below represents the Silver Alert criteria for the state's network:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Note: A physician's letterhead, indicating the impaired mental condition, date of diagnosis, patient's name, with physician's signature is recommended to satisfy the documentation requirement.