Silver Alert: 93-year-old Christine Baldzicki

The Brief The Irving Police Department is searching for a missing 93-year-old woman. Christine Baldzicki was last seen around 11 a.m. on May 3 near the 3400 block of Country Club Dr. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christine should immediately call 911 or the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.



The Irving Police Department is in the process of issuing a Silver Alert for 93-year-old Christine Baldzicki.

Missing Elderly Woman

The Latest:

The 93-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance cameras leaving a care facility in the 3400 block of Country Club Drive on May 3, around 11 a.m.

She is 5'7" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a cheetah-print robe, blue shirt, and khaki pants.

The Irving Police Department says she suffers from dementia.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christine should immediately call 911 or the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.