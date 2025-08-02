Dallas Silver Alert canceled: 84-year-old woman found safe
DALLAS - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 84-year-old woman last seen around 10 a.m. in Dallas.
What we know:
Peggy Smith was last reportedly seen in the 1700 block of Joan Drive, just west of Pleasant Grove.
Smith is described as a White woman with gray hair standing at about 5'6". She was last seen wearing black capri pants and a brown button-up shirt.
Her case was upgraded to a Silver Alert due to a medical condition, police say.
Around 3:30 p.m., the alert was canceled after Smith was found safe, police say.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 110064-2025.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Dallas Police Department.