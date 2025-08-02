Dallas Silver Alert canceled: 84-year-old woman found safe

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been canceled for 84-year-old Peggy Smith, last seen in Dallas. The alert was issued because of a medical condition.



A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 84-year-old woman last seen around 10 a.m. in Dallas.

Dallas Silver Alert

What we know:

Peggy Smith was last reportedly seen in the 1700 block of Joan Drive, just west of Pleasant Grove.

Smith is described as a White woman with gray hair standing at about 5'6". She was last seen wearing black capri pants and a brown button-up shirt.

Her case was upgraded to a Silver Alert due to a medical condition, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m., the alert was canceled after Smith was found safe, police say.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 110064-2025.