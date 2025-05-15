Silver Alert: 76-year-old Karen May Taube

The Brief Denton police are looking for 76-year-old Karen May Taube, who was pulled from her assisted living facility. On Monday evening, detectives were notified Taube was checked out of the assisted living center by someone who wasn't her legal guardian. Investigators are now asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2018 Ford F150 with the Michigan license plate DXZ 9489.



Search for Karen Taube

Karen Taube's legal guardian and her assisted living center sounded the alarms earlier this week.

The 76-year-old lives at Denton’s Willow Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care off Brinker Road.

On Monday evening at around 5 pm, Denton detectives were notified Taube was checked out of the assisted living center by someone who wasn't her legal guardian.

Where they could be traveling is still unknown.

Investigators are now asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2018 Ford F150 with the Michigan license plate DXZ 9489.

Detectives tell FOX 4 they do not believe Taube to be in immediate danger.

At this time, police say they aren't releasing the suspect, Eva Haron’s photo, to the public or her relation to Taube.

Eva Haron

On Thursday, Denton police issued a felony warrant for a Michigan woman named Eva Haron.

According to Denton County court records, there was a lengthy guardianship battle over Taube from January 2024 right up until she was checked out of the Denton facility.

Evan Haron is listed online as one of the applicants.

Investigators are now working to uncover how Haron was able to check Taube out of the Denton facility and where she is taking her.

What they're saying:

Lacy Fenn of the Dentron Police Department tells FOX 4 she just wants to bring Taube back safely and does not want to release more information on the suspect.

"Our investigation is really to find her and bring her back safely to her assisted living community," said Fenn. "Until we locate her safely, we are not releasing any of that information just because we want to find her safe first."

Dig deeper:

We also reached out to Karen Taube's court-appointed attorney.

She says right now she can't speak since this is still under investigation but that she is working alongside law enforcement.

What you can do:

If you know either of these two women or the white truck. You are asked to call 911.