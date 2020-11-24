Significant damage reported in Arlington after Tuesday storms

article

There is significant damage in Arlington after a tornado warning was issued for the area Tuesday night.

Images show significant roof damage at the Waterdance Apartment Complex on Arkansas Lane. Large sections of the roof appear to have landed on cars in the parking lot. We haven't confirmed any injuries there.

The Arlington Fire Department says it is responding to multiple locations with reports of collapsed buildings. First responders are assessing the structures and looking for any potential injuries.

There have also been other damage reports, including homes with fences blown down. There have been reports of a fast food restaurant partially losing a roof and may have crashed onto a car.

No major injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service will be going out to the area to confirm if a tornado touched down there.