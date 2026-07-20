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Shrimp Scampi Recipe

By
FOX Local
Recipes
Published July 20, 2026 10:16 AM CDT
Published July 20, 2026 10:16 AM CDT
Dock Local opens new location in Dallas Farmers Market
Dock Local opens new location in Dallas Farmers Market

Dock Local opens new location in Dallas Farmers Market

Dock Local expands with its 4th DFW location at the Dallas Farmers Market, serving scratch-made coastal seafood, a raw bar, and signature cocktails.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons of butter
  • ½ white onion, diced (or substitute with chives at the end)
  • 4 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 pound shrimp, cleaned and deveined
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • ½ cup white wine
  • 8 ounces angel hair or linguini pasta
  • 4 dashes hot sauce or red chili flakes, to taste
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Freshly grated pecorino Romano or Parmesan
  • Add fresh parsley and basil

Instructions

  1. Begin by boiling water for the pasta and have it ready.
  2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic, cooking until the onion becomes translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cleaned and deveined shrimp to the skillet, stirring and cooking for a couple of minutes. Squeeze in the lemon juice, then pour in the white wine, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Stir to combine and reduce the heat to low.
  3. Add the angel hair or linguini pasta to the boiling water. Cook until the pasta is just done or Al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 to 2 cups of the pasta water.
  4. Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss everything together, adding a splash of reserved pasta water if the mixture needs to be thinned. Adjust with additional salt and pepper if needed.
  5. Top the dish with freshly grated Parmesan and chopped parsley and basil. Serve immediately. 
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