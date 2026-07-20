Shrimp Scampi Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 4 tablespoons of butter
- ½ white onion, diced (or substitute with chives at the end)
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 1 pound shrimp, cleaned and deveined
- Juice of 2 lemons
- ½ cup white wine
- 8 ounces angel hair or linguini pasta
- 4 dashes hot sauce or red chili flakes, to taste
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Freshly grated pecorino Romano or Parmesan
- Add fresh parsley and basil
Instructions
- Begin by boiling water for the pasta and have it ready.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic, cooking until the onion becomes translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cleaned and deveined shrimp to the skillet, stirring and cooking for a couple of minutes. Squeeze in the lemon juice, then pour in the white wine, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Stir to combine and reduce the heat to low.
- Add the angel hair or linguini pasta to the boiling water. Cook until the pasta is just done or Al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 to 2 cups of the pasta water.
- Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss everything together, adding a splash of reserved pasta water if the mixture needs to be thinned. Adjust with additional salt and pepper if needed.
- Top the dish with freshly grated Parmesan and chopped parsley and basil. Serve immediately.