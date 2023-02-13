Michigan State University active shooter: At least 5 shot on campus, suspect still at large

At least five people were shot on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday night.

A press update is scheduled for midnight. FOX 2 plans to stream it live above.

According to MSU, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. First responders found shooting victims at Berkey Hall.

The scene moved to the nearby MSU Union, where police also tended to victims.

The victims have been taken to Sparrow Hospital, and some of them have life-threatening injuries, police said.

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman stressed during a press conference at 11 p.m. that there have been numerous false reports about the shooting and where the suspect may have been seen. The shooter was last seen leaving the MSU Union on foot from the north side of the building.

He is described by police as a short Black male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a baseball cap. Police said they would be sharing a photo of him soon.

At 9:26 p.m., police said there was possibly another shooting at IM East.

As of 10:10 p.m., Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared and secured, MSU police said.

MSU alum Jordan Robinson lives nearby the campus and is about a minute drive from the reported shooting scene. He said that he got an alert from university police about the shooting. Robinson said he is sheltered in place at his apartment with his roommates.

"It's too close, it's too close," he said. "Honestly, I'm fearing right now. I don't know what's going on. Nobody knows what's going on."

Students were advised to "run, hide, fight."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Detroit is helping. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said his office is also sending support to East Lansing.

"I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with MSU police local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night.

MSU police said all campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Students should not report to campus on Tuesday. East Lansing Public Schools notified parents of students that the K-12 schools in the district will be closed Tuesday while the MSU shooting situation is assessed.

