Shooting suspects arrested after police chase into Van Zandt County

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City arrested two people after a 100-mile chase from their city to Van Zandt County, east of Dallas.

The chase happened Sunday after officers answered a call about someone with a gun. They found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen with a shotgun.

The officers tried to stop a car that was leaving the area but the driver took off. The long chase ended when the car finally stopped near Canton.

Armando Diaz, Jr., 37, and Rhoda Jimenez, 42, were taken into custody and now both face charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Haltom City police did not release any information about the condition of the gunshot victim.