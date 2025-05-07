Shooting in southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex leaves child hospitalized

article

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Persimmon Road at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported a victim, under the age of 10, to a local hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation determined that a child was shot.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, but Dallas police said the suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation.