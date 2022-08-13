Shooting victim found outside Dallas apartment complex

article

A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning.

Police found the victim outside an Old East Dallas apartment complex in the 1000 block of Liberty Street, just before 3 a.m.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's wound until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.