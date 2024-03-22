Timeline of the Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara fallout

One of the biggest off-the-field sports stories of 2024 continues to get confusing – what did Shohei Ohtani know?

The scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani's longtime friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara continues to draw more questions than answers, as the Los Angeles Dodger star is under MLB investigation and the latter got fired as the team's translator.

On Friday, ESPN shared a detailed timeline of what the network knows about the ongoing saga – all of which stemming from Mizuhara openly discussing his gambling debts and Ohtani's attorneys claiming the 2-time MVP was a victim of a "major theft." Here are some of the highlights, based on what ESPN had reported:

MIZUHARA SCANDAL TIMELINE

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

1:13 p.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: ESPN reports Ohtani's camp claims the Dodger slugger was unaware of Mizuhara's alleged gambling issues prior to the interpreter telling the team after the season opener. "He didn't know any of it, didn't know there was some inquiry," an Ohtani spokesperson reportedly told ESPN. "After the game, that's when he found out... ESPN reports Ohtani's camp claims the Dodger slugger was unaware of Mizuhara's alleged gambling issues prior to the interpreter telling the team after the season opener. "He didn't know any of it, didn't know there was some inquiry," an Ohtani spokesperson reportedly told ESPN. "After the game, that's when he found out... He didn't know what the **** was going on ."

12:55 p.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: ESPN released a transcript of a phone conversation between the network and Mizuhara. The now-fired interpreter tells ESPN this was all his fault. Mizuhara reportedly got a text from an ESPN reporter asking if the ex-interpreter took money from Ohtani's bank accounts without the Dodger star's knowledge. Mizuhara reportedly did not respond. Below is part of the exchange ESPN reportedly had with Mizuhara on Wednesday:

Mizuhara: "Obviously, this is all my fault, everything I've done... I'm ready to face all the consequences."

ESPN: When did Ohtani become aware of the situation?

Mizuhara: "They told me I can't answer anything."

ESPN: Ohtani's representatives? Are they representing you?

Mizuhara: "No."

ESPN: Are you taking any form of payment to tell me these things?

Mizuhara: "No."

ESPN: Have you made any kind of agreement to say these things?

Mizuhara: "No."

ESPN: You're doing this of your own volition and free will?

Mizuhara: "Yes."

ESPN: Did you bet on baseball?

Mizuhara: "No."

ESPN: Did you lie to Shohei?

Mizuhara: "Yes."

11:30 a.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline : Dodgers fire Mizuahara

11 a.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: Ohtani's lawyers releases a statement saying the Dodger slugger was a victim of a "massive theft." Below was a statement released by Berk Brettler LLP: "In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

8:32 a.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: Ohtani's spokesperson "disavows" Mizuhara's accounts in the interpreter's interview with ESPN. This comes as ESPN reports it had a 90-minute interview – allegedly arranged and attended by the Ohtani spokesperson – with Mizuhara.

7 a.m., PT, per ESPN's timeline: ESPN reports Dodgers held a meeting in the clubhouse in Seoul, with the team warning players that a "negative story is coming." Mizuhara gets up to address the team, apologizes and reveals he has a gambling addiction. ESPN reports Dodger executive Andrew Friedman told the team Ohtani had helped to cover Mizuhara's losses.

Also 7 a.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: According to ESPN, Ohtani started asking questions about what Mizuhara told the team – and Ohtani's representative reportedly relied on Mizuhara to "communicate with Ohtani." ESPN reports "Mizuhara did not tell Ohtani what was happening."

Also 7 a.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: Ohtani finds out that money is missing from his account, an Ohtani spokesperson tells ESPN.

3:05 a.m. PT, per ESPN's timeline: Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in Game 1 of 2 of the Seoul Series. Ohtani and Mizuhara were spotted joking around in the dugout at one point during the game.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19