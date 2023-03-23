Arlington elementary school placed in "shelter mode" Thursday
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington elementary school was placed in "shelter mode" on Thursday afternoon after police activity near campus.
Sherrod Elementary increased the security due to law enforcement activity in the area.
The school is located on Lincoln Drive near the Texas Rangers Golf Club.
Arlington ISD representatives did not know how close to the school the incident occurred, but said students were continuing to learn inside with the doors locked for added security.