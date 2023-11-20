Shaun Rabb's Southern Sweet Potato Pie

article

FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb shares one of his Thanksgiving favorites: Southern Sweet Potato Pie.

Southern Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients

9- inch pie crust store-bought or homemade

1.5 lbs sweet potato about 2 medium sweet potatoes

¼ cup butter softened

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs lightly beaten

½ cup evaporated milk

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Bake or microwave the sweet potatoes:

Air fryer - 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 35-40 minutes.

Oven - 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 45-50 minutes.

Microwave - prick potatoes all over, microwave for 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Peel the sweet potatoes and mash them in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth and combined. Pour in prepared pie pan.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until pie is set in the middle. Remove and allow to cool for at least 1 hour.

Notes

Prepare pie crust according to your recipe or package directions.

Sweet Potato Pie is best when it has cooled, so wait to serve it.

The best sweet potato pie is made at least a day ahead and chilled. Remove from the fridge at least 30 minutes before serving.

Don't boil the sweet potatoes or they will take on too much liquid and the filling will be soggy.