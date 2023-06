Shaquille O'Neal is set to host a music festival this fall in Fort Worth.

Shaq's alter-ego, DJ Diesel, will perform at the Shaq's Bass All-Star Festival at Panther Island Pavillion on September 16.

The show will include more than a dozen other DJs on two different stages.

Tickets start at $50, and pre-sale is Friday morning.

You must be at least 18 to attend.