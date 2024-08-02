Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson wins first Olympic race

article

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson won her first-ever race at the Olympics on Friday.

The 24-year-old Dallas native won her 100-meter qualifying race with a time of 10.94 seconds.

She will now move on to the semifinals.

If she advances, then she’ll go for the gold.

Richardson missed her opportunity to race in the Tokyo Olympics four years ago. She won the trials but was kept off the team after testing positive for marijuana.

Last year, Richardson won a gold medal at the World Championships with a time of 10.65 seconds in the women's 100-meter. She’s favored to win gold in Paris.

Richardson ran track at David W. Carter High School, where she was an eight-time state champion.

John Kincade Stadium officially named its track after the world champion sprinter last November.