Sexual assault reported near Richardson DART station, suspect wanted

article

The Brief Richardson police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Saturday night near the DART Spring Valley Station. The attack happened between 10-11 p.m. on a walking trail after the victim got off a train. Police released a description of the suspect and urged anyone with information to contact the department.



Richardson police are searching for the suspect in a sexual assault near a Dallas Area Rapid Transit station.

What we know:

It happened between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday near DART’s Spring Valley Station.

Police said the victim got off a train and was attacked while walking north along the trail adjacent to North Greenville Avenue.

The suspect is described as a tall, heavyset, Black male in his early 30s. He weighed about 250 pounds and had neck-length dreadlocks with bleached ends.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t release any other details about the assault, citing the ongoing investigation.

Featured article

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4955.

Police also reminded people to be aware of their surroundings when walking alone at night.