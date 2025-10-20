Sexual assault reported near Richardson DART station, suspect wanted
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson police are searching for the suspect in a sexual assault near a Dallas Area Rapid Transit station.
What we know:
It happened between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday near DART’s Spring Valley Station.
Police said the victim got off a train and was attacked while walking north along the trail adjacent to North Greenville Avenue.
The suspect is described as a tall, heavyset, Black male in his early 30s. He weighed about 250 pounds and had neck-length dreadlocks with bleached ends.
What we don't know:
Police didn’t release any other details about the assault, citing the ongoing investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4955.
Police also reminded people to be aware of their surroundings when walking alone at night.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Richardson Police Department.