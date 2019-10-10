Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for large portion of North Texas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large portion of North Texas until after midnight on Thursday.

The watch was issued until 1 a.m. Friday, and the chances of severe weather caused some high school football games to be moved up on Thursday and Friday.

The Timber Creek vs. Denton Guyer game in Keller and the Reedy vs. Lovejoy game in Frisco were moved up to get them in ahead of any possible severe weather that might sweep through the Metroplex Thursday night.

Friday night's games in Fort Worth have also been moved up to 6 p.m. in anticipation of possible severe weather.