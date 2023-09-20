Tuesday night storms cause some damage in parts of North Texas

Strong storms brought hail and caused some damage to homes in North Texas Tuesday night.

FOX 4 viewer Leah Allen said the storm tore the roof off her home around 11:24 p.m. in the Erath County town of Dublin, located about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning for that area at the time.

Allen said the house shook, and she felt a lot of pressure. Pieces of her metal roof ended up scattered 50 to 100 yards away.

She said she was glad she had the WAPP, FOX 4’s weather app, handy. No one in her home was hurt.

Storm damage in Krum | Courtesy: Steve & Liz Espolt

The storms brought gusty winds that also caused damage in the Denton County city of Krum.

Viewers Steve and Liz Espolt shared pictures of a shed that was heavily damaged by the wind on their property.

Tim Wood took a video of a traffic light dangling above hesitant drivers near the intersection of FM 3040 and Rockbrook Drive in Lewisville.

The storms earlier in the evening stretched across the Metroplex and dumped hail on homes in Coppell, northwest of Dallas.

Viewer Dan Standon shared a video of what appears to be pea-sized hail raining down in his backyard swimming pool around 6:30 p.m.

Deb Litz shared a photo of lightning that appeared to reach all the way to the ground in the background of the FOX 4 studio in Downtown Dallas.

Lightning in Downtown Dallas | Courtesy: Deb Litz

She was in her room at the Homewood Suites and looking north at the time.