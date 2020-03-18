Several North Texas shopping malls, outlet centers will temporarily close due to coronavirus

article

There are seven North Texas shopping malls and outlet centers that will close Wednesday night due to coronavirus COVID-19.

Simon Property Group, one of the largest shopping mall operators in the U.S., announced it is temporarily closing all of its malls to protect the health and safety of shoppers, retailers, and employees.

The malls will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and stay closed until at least March 29.

The North Texas locations that will be closing include: Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Grapevine Mills, North East Mall in Hurst, Allen Premium Outlets, University Park Village in Fort Worth, and The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.