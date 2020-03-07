Several displaced, 1 injured by 2-alarm fire at Dallas condominiums

article

One person received minor injuries as a 2-alarm fire damaged several units at a Dallas condominium complex Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 6:45 a.m., at the Birchbrook II Condominiums, near the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Responding firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from one of the two-story buildings.

Everyone was already out of the building when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, but two units were damaged by the fire, and two others were damaged by smoke and water.

One person suffered minor injuries, and was treated on scene.

At least seven people were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.